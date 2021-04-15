Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 21,433 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 138.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Relx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Relx by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

