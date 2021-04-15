Analysts Anticipate VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VeriSign’s earnings. VeriSign posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,704,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $4,420,664. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in VeriSign by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after acquiring an additional 813,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 416,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $203.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

