Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 870 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,480,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after buying an additional 286,659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $51,957,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $40,493,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average is $156.91. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.