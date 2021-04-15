Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 127.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UL opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

