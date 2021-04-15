Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.46

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.46 and traded as high as $79.68. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 52,564 shares traded.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

