Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.24. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 3,083 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.