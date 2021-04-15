First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.20

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as high as $19.28. First Community shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 14,852 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Community by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Community by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Community by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

