Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

NYSE:GD opened at $183.48 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

