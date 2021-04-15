Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,993 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $58,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $372.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.92 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

