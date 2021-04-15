Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

