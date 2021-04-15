Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 140.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 158.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $71.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.