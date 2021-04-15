Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

