Chicago Capital LLC Has $626,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $144.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

