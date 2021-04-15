Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. FMR LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $294.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.68 and a 200-day moving average of $276.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $166.86 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

