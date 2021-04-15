Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.6% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

NYSE ECL opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.17. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.56 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

