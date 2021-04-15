Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,256 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,256 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $102.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.