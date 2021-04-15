Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

