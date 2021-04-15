NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 104.94 ($1.37) on Wednesday. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £321.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75.

In related news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

