Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $25.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

