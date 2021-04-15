Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Lowered to $223.00 at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $247.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $219.21 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 175.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

