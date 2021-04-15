NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of NovoCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.25.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.00 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $218.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,403,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.