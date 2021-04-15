NuShares (NSR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $15.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 62.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00024935 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,572,652 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,290,534 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

