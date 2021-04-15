Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
