Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.