BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.26 by ($0.49), RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $801.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.56. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $811.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

