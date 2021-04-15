Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Argus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

