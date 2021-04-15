Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.53). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRO. Truist increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.17 million, a PE ratio of -221.33 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 1,087,322 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $21,741,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $13,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

