Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53.

