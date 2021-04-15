Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

