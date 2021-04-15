Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Petrus Resources from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of PTRUF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

