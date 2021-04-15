Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 208,012 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208,012 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.