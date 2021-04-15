Private Capital Group LLC Sells 13,059 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.