Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 107.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 47.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

NYSE:DE opened at $381.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.40. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

