UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Truist

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Truist from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.43.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $375.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.93. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $270.68 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

