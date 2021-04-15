Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.05.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

