Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Tops $248.11 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market cap of $248.11 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00066884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.97 or 0.00738449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

