Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after buying an additional 357,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,433,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CTB opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.