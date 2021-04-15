Tribe Price Hits $1.42 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $351.80 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tribe has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00066884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.97 or 0.00738449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

