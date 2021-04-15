Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,368.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

