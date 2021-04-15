Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

