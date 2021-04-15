Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $241,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 276,937 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

