Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $225,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $161.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

