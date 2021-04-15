Wells Fargo & Company Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $97.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

