Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 125,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

