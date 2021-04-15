Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 677,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $112.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.