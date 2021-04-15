Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $286,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $94.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.