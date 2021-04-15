Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,829 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,391,000 after buying an additional 64,964 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Union Pacific by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

