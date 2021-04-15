Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,623 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.

