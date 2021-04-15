Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $412.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $415.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

