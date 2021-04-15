Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Holdings Trimmed by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.41. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.59 and a 52-week high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

