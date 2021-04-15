Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.62.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $517.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.50 and a fifty-two week high of $521.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

